Six Flags to Require Reservations When Parks Reopen

By NBC 5 Staff

Six Flags will require reservations and payment in advance from guests when the parks reopen.

The company says the new process will allow parks to plan, clean and ensure safe social distancing ahead of time.

The reservation process is not open yet, but will be available once parks reopening dates are announced.

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor in Arlington said in March, it would reopen in mid-May at the earliest.

