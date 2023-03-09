Six Flags Over Texas To Unveil New Rollercoaster for Spring Breakers This Weekend

Spring break fever is in the air and much of North Texas will soon be on vacation.

If you plan on staying in town, Six Flags Over Texas has just the thing for you.

The theme park will unveil the brand new AQUAMAN: Power Wave rollercoaster to the public this Saturday, March 11.

It’s the 14th roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas but the first of its kind in America. The ride launches guests in giant boats backward and forward on over 700 feet of track to the top of two 150-foot towers, then plunges them straight down at 90 degrees at 63 miles per hour.

This experience ends with a heroic splashdown through a giant wave of water. Click the video player above to watch it in full.

Six Flags Over Texas is also launching its new “Scream Break” experience. For a separate ticket, visitors can enjoy less crowds as the park switches to a spooky vibe at 9 p.m. each night, with costumed characters and other surprises. The rides will also still be open from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Crowds are expected to be large over the next two weeks – visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time online and prepare to wait in longer lines at peak times during the day. Season passes are currently on sale.

Those arriving earlier in the morning or waiting until later in the evening before closing time usually experience lesser crowds. Click here for park hours.