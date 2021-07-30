Six Flags Over Texas Kicks Off 60th Anniversary Celebration

Six Flags Over Texas will officially kick off the celebration of its 60th season on Saturday.

The theme park opened its gates for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 5, 1961.

"This entire season has led up to this anniversary celebration," Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie said. "There have been so many memories made here at the park over the last 60 seasons- from a first roller coaster ride to a first taste of funnel cake. We know that guests are excited to relive those memories- and to make new ones for generations to come."

According to Six Flags Over Texas, guests can experience a retrospective presentation of the park's history through a 60th Anniversary Museum that will showcase physical and digital displays beginning July 31 through Aug. 8.

Located inside the park's Crazy Horse Saloon, guests can view items and footage that date back to the initial construction of the park in 1959, the park said.

On Aug. 5, the first 10,000 guests inside the gates will receive a free commemorative 60th Anniversary button. A ceremony will also take place at 1 p.m. outside the Crazy Horse Saloon, during which park president Ron McKenzie will speak.

The park said guests can enjoy throwback food and drink items, including Pink Thing bars that can be purchased for $1 only on August 5.

The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders will headline Ignite the Night, an event that will lead up to a 60th Anniversary fireworks show each night between Aug. 5 and Aug. 8.