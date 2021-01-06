Six Flags Over Texas Introduces Fire & Ice Winter Festival Celebrating Park's 60th Anniversary

Six Flags Over Texas is introducing the Fire & Ice Winter Festival to kick off the park's 60th anniversary season in 2021.

The new event is open on weekends and holidays in January and February, and it features an ice carving show, an extended run of The Frosty Snowhill, and a finale each Saturday night with fireworks.

"We are thrilled to begin our 60th anniversary season at Six Flags Over Texas with a winter festival for guests to enjoy," Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie said. "Now, more than ever, families and friends are looking for opportunities to create special memories together, and this event offers a fun, thrilling, and safe experience for guests of all ages."

The event celebrates the 60th anniversary of the park's opening on Aug. 5, 1961. Guests can purchase one-day admission for $19.61 throughout the duration of the festival.

The festival will include live shows and entertainment, including Ice Carving by Reverend Butter in the GOTHAM CITY section of the park, Six Flags Over Texas said.

According to Six Flags Over Texas, Reverend Butter and his ensemble will show off their ice carving talents by slicing 300-pound blocks of ice into sculptures using a variety of tools.

As the sun sets, the park will light up with millions of lights, Six Flags Over Texas said. Plus, each Saturday, guests can conclude their day at the park by watching fireworks launch from the 300-foot Oil Derrick tower.

The festival will also include food and drinks like fire and ice-inspired cocktails, frozen treats, and warm, savory snacks.

According to Six Flags Over Texas, park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding.

All members, season pass holders, and guests with one-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to attend the festival.

All team members and all guests two years and older will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks.

No indoor shows will be operated, and props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.

The Fire & Ice Winter Festival will run weekends Jan. 9 through Feb. 28, plus Jan. 18 and Feb. 15.

The festival is included with one-day admission, Six Flags Memberships, and Season Passes.

For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas.