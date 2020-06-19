Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor Reopen With Limited Capacity

If spending your summers at Six Flags Over Texas or Hurricane Harbor in Arlington is a pastime of yours, you’ll still have the chance to do that in 2020, despite the pandemic.

However, there are many safety measures in place that you will need to follow in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to park officials.

Six Flags had a soft reopening on Friday with limited capacity allowed in the park. Hurricane Harbor did the same on Thursday. Both parks are limited to members and season pass holders this weekend but the parks will open to the general public on Monday, June 22.

However, because the parks are operating at a limited 50% capacity, you have to book a reservation in order to visit this summer.

Click here for more information on reserving a time at both Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor.

Once you arrive at the gates, you will go through a temperature check through a thermal scanner and a COVID-19 screening.

Once inside, everyone will be required to wear face coverings with the exception of kids under 2 and those with breathing problems. Exceptions apply in the waterpark.

“When we shut down, we were right in the middle of our spring break. So that was kind of a precursor to the rest of the season. And then we shut down just like everyone else in the state of Texas, and had to kind of regroup,” said Sharon Parker, communications manager for Six Flags Over Texas. “Here we are three months later, opening to our guests once again and we could not be more thrilled.”

At the restaurants and other eateries inside the parks, you'll have to order your food through a mobile app to prevent contact. Park officials are asking patrons to download the Six Flags mobile app.

Keep in mind, social distancing will be strictly enforced across the entire park.

Six Flags posted an extensive safety guide on its website, click here to learn more.