Six Flags Over Texas Hosts Hiring Event for Hundreds of Jobs

Six Flags Over Texas is looking to fill hundreds of job openings during a hiring event this week.

In a news release, Six Flags said as many as 300 applicants will be hired on-the-spot Friday and Saturday for openings in multiple departments, from frontline workers to leadership roles. Virtual interviews are also available.

Pay is up to $12 per hour for first-time applicants in frontline positions.

Appointments can be booked online for the event, running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Six Flags Over Texas Human Resource Office.

More information is available online or by calling 817-607-6201 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.