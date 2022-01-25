Six Flags Over Texas Hosts Hiring Event for Hundreds of Jobs

Six Flags Over Texas is looking to fill hundreds of job openings during a hiring event this week.
In a news release, Six Flags said as many as 300 applicants will be hired on-the-spot Friday and Saturday for openings in multiple departments, from frontline workers to leadership roles. Virtual interviews are also available.
Pay is up to $12 per hour for first-time applicants in frontline positions.
Appointments can be booked online for the event, running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Six Flags Over Texas Human Resource Office.
More information is available online or by calling 817-607-6201 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.