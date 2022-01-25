six flags over texas

Six Flags Over Texas Hosts Hiring Event for Hundreds of Jobs

six flags oil derrick
Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

Six Flags Over Texas is looking to fill hundreds of job openings during a hiring event this week.

In a news release, Six Flags said as many as 300 applicants will be hired on-the-spot Friday and Saturday for openings in multiple departments, from frontline workers to leadership roles. Virtual interviews are also available.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Pay is up to $12 per hour for first-time applicants in frontline positions.

Appointments can be booked online for the event, running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Six Flags Over Texas Human Resource Office.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 4 hours ago

Parkland Hospital Holds 2-Day Virtual Hiring Event

Mesquite 11 hours ago

Mesquite Mayor Organizes Vigil for Murdered Teen

More information is available online or by calling 817-607-6201 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

This article tagged under:

six flags over texasArlingtonjob openingshiring fair
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us