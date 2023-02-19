Six Flags Over Texas, Epic Waters to Add New Rides Going Into Spring Break

Texas residents will have something new to look forward to when they visit their local theme parks.

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington and Epic Waters Indoor Park in Grand Prairie are both adding a new ride to their attractions.

The newest addition to Six Flags Over Texas will be the highly anticipated, Aquaman: Power Wave. The DC-themed water coaster will be the 14th ride in the theme park and spans over 700 feet of track, accelerating riders to 63 MPH. The Aquaman: Power Wave is set to open on March 11.

In case that's not exciting enough, Epic Waters Indoor Park's newest ride is the Locura Water Slide. Standing at over 70 feet tall, the ride will feature a 40-foot drop and have riders reach a speed of 35 MPH.

The Locura Water Slide will be open to the public on February 25.

Both rides have a height requirement of 48 inches tall or taller to ride. Locura Water Slide has a weight requirement of 99 lbs. and a maximum of 300 lbs.