As summer approaches, Six Flags Over Texas says it will no longer accept cash and requires chaperones for guests 15 years of age and younger.

The park said tickets, restaurants, retail stores, and parking toll booths will only accept card payments using Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, or a debit card. However, the park assured that multiple kiosks would be available to convert cash into prepaid debit cards.

Six Flags also reintroduced Fright Fest's chaperone policy for guests 15 years old or younger. For entry after 4 p.m., they must be accompanied by someone at least 21 who will remain in the park.

Chaperones are required to present a valid government photo ID at entry. The park said pictures of IDs will not be accepted.

One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 juvenile guests and must remain inside the park during their entire visit. The park warned guests 15 or younger found without a chaperone could be ejected from the park.

In an Instagram post, the park announced guests 16 and younger may be asked to present a valid photo before entering the park.

According to the park, this policy also applies to season pass holders and prescheduled company and school events. They asked those with questions who purchased group tickets to contact their group sales representative.

The park hopes these changes will help ensure a positive, safe, and fun environment for generations to come.

"Over the past few years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior at amusement parks and other major entertainment venues," they said. "This policy is being put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again.