Six Flags Over Texas Debuts New Pirate Cave Ride

Six Flags Over Texas is officially unveiling its newest ride just in time for summer.

Pirates of the Speelunker Cave features a six-passenger boat ride down a river through an indoor setting.

Guests will be greeted with state-of-the-art animatronics and a unique storyline. Riders are placed squarely in the middle of a pirate treasure hunt thwarted by resident Speelunkers and come face-to-face with mythical creatures, including mermaids and sea monsters.

"They're going to go through 17 unique scenes that are going to have cinematic projection screens, physical sets, and animatronics that really tell the story," said Brad Malone, Marketing and Communications Manager for Six Flags Over Texas. "So it's going to be completely immersive as you ride through."

The ride is a re-imagining of The Cave, one of the park's first ever attractions that ran from 1964 to 1991. It featured original characters called Speelunkers that were created exclusively for Six Flags Over Texas.

Pirates of the Speelunker cave is replacing the Yosemite Sam ride at Six Flags.

This isn't technically a roller coaster so it's great for families with young children. There is no height requirement with an accompanying adult and entire families will be able to experience the ride together.

The park will host a special preview of the ride, a day early for 2022 Six Flags Over Texas Pass Holders on Friday, May 13. The ride opens to the general public on Saturday, May 14.

Later this summer, the park will introduce AQUAMAN: Power Wave–a multi-launch water coaster that will be the first-of-its-kind in North America.

Also new in 2022 is a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests. Click here for more information.