Six Flags Over Texas is shutting down two rides to make way for a new record-breaking dive coaster that will open in 2026. The park's parent also announced another new large attraction being built at its sister waterpark, Hurricane Harbor.

The rides are part of a $1 billion investment by the parks' parent company to add new features and enhancements at parks nationwide over the next two years.

At Six Flags, the La Vibora bobsled-style ride and El Diablo loop ride are being retired to make way for the new coaster. La Vibora was originally painted icy blue when it opened as the Avalanche Bobsled in 1986 and El Diablo was only recently added in 2019. Both are in the Mexico-Spain areas of the park and will be removed so the new ride can be added.

"We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion," Douaihy said. "These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences."

Six Flags has not released any details about the new coaster other than to classify it as a "record-breaking dive roller coaster" that will "sure to delight our ultimate thrill seekers" when it opens in 2026.

The theme park's adjacent sister water park, Hurricane Harbor, will receive the biggest investment in its 42-year history by adding a massive interactive kids area called Splash Island.

"Six Flags is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences and will be implementing a wide array of enhancements through our property," said Richard Douaihy, the park's president. "Our park's multi-year expansion plans will bring major investments, including cutting-edge thrill rides, revitalized family experiences, elevated dining, and expanded events."

Details about Splash Island and the new coaster, as well as more details about the enhancements planned for 2025, are expected to be released later.

The improvements to the area's oldest theme parks come as Universal Destinations & Experiences, a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC 5, plans to open Universal Kids Resort in Frisco sometime in 2026. Universal Kids Resort is a family-focused theme park and 300-room themed resort hotel catering to families with young children and riders up to 46 inches tall.

Merlin Entertainments Limited plans to open the Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills on March 1, 2025. The park will feature five rides, interactive attractions, themed playgrounds, shows, and dining based on the children's franchise and is also designed for families with young children.