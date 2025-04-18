Dallas

Six Dallas firefighters hospitalized for breathing issues after afternoon fire

Firefighters are being evaluated after suspected exposure to chlorine, DFR says

By Frank Heinz

Dallas firefighters battle a housefire on Durango Drive, Friday, April 18, 2025.
NBC 5 News

Six Dallas firefighters are being evaluated after experiencing breathing issues while fighting a house fire Friday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed to NBC 5 that at about 11:02 a.m., firefighters were called to a one-alarm fire at a home on the 3500 block of Durango Drive with heavy smoke coming from a one-story house.

DFR said a short time after firefighters began fighting the fire, they noticed a change in the color of the smoke and an unfamiliar smell.

All firefighters were ordered out of the house and officials said they later found an unlabeled container that appeared to contain chlorine.

DFR said six firefighters reported experiencing breathing issues and were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where they are being evaluated.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

