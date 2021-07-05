Two women drowned after they fell from a boat in Lake Lewisville Sunday night, officials say.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials, Teegan Hill, 31, and Troinee Broom, 28, fell off the boat near Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village around 8 p.m. and never resurfaced.

Crews recovered their bodies late Sunday night.

Hill and Broom were two of four sisters, friends said. Hill was a Dallas attorney and Broom was a former teacher at Duncanville ISD.

Hill's 31st birthday was Sunday and celebrated by chartering a pontoon boat Sunday. Darius Jones, a close friend, was there.

"We were there to celebrate her life," Jones said.

Jones said the group set out around 4 p.m. and were hit by a couple of strong waves which sent water onto the deck.

He said a third large wave hit just as the four-hour ride was about to wrap up.

"That one was massive and the boat was going under, like, the first two didn’t compare at all to the third one," Jones said.

Hill and Broom fell into the water.

Jones said the boat kept moving forward to keep from sinking and by the time he grabbed a life jacket and swam back to where the sisters were, they were already submerged.

Highland Village Fire Chief Michael Thomson said crews arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m. and continued to search until Hill and Broom were found at about 12:30 a.m.

"We thought that the benefit of providing some closure to the families outweighed the additional risk to the divers," Thomson said.

Thomson said the outcome could've been different if Hill and Broom were wearing life preservers.

Jones said the group was initially scheduled to take two pontoon boats out Sunday but was told by the charter company only one was available.

Jones said half the people that were supposed to attend were told they couldn't because they were told one boat could hold about 12 people.

Jones said 11 passengers and a captain were on board when the accident happened.

"It was her birthday and I just think that's one positive thing that I can get out of this is that she was having fun and enjoying herself," Jones said through tears.

Lewisville Fire Department, Game Wardens, Highland Village police and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rangers assisted in the search.

Game Wardens are investigating.