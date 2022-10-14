Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life

Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting.

"So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora.

Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle when, according to police, an apparent road rage driver cut their car off, then pulled up along the passenger side, while someone in the suspect's vehicle fired shots, hitting Gabriel in the front passenger seat.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 24 along CF Hawn Freeway, or U.S. Route 175, in Dallas. The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2008 to 2012 model Chevy Silverado.

"My brother, he is in a coma," Zamora said. "He's been in a coma for around two to three weeks now."

Zamora said her little brother, a freshman at Dallas ISD's W.T. White High School, is a loving, caring boy. She is hoping for justice.

"Yes, justice for us, but also for the other families who I know have also suffered accidents on that same freeway."

Just eight hours before Gabriel was shot, 59-year-old Rudy Marshall was shot in another apparent road rage incident on U.S. 175. Marshall died from his injuries.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at least 17 people have died in road rage incidents since 2021.

AAA did a survey that showed road rage is not uncommon. Eight of every 10 drivers surveyed reported at least one incident.

An Everytown Research study showed an average of 44 people in the U.S. were shot and either wounded or killed due to road rage each month in 2021. That's double the pre-pandemic average.

"I just want them to find who it was," Zamora said.

ONLINE: Zamora has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for her brother's medical expenses.