Sister City program bridges gap for Scotland, North Texas student athletes

For years, the game of golf has brought students from 'across the pond' together with Grapevine students.

"Getting to come over here and see a different part of the world and experience a different culture has been really interesting for us," 17-year-old Corran Fraser of West Lothian, Scotland, said.

Grapevine has an ongoing Sister City program with West Lothian. Each year, the cities alternate hosting young golfers for the Gallacher Cup Tournament. This year, Grapevine will play host.

"The wonderful thing that happens when our exchanges happen, at any age, is that we realize that we're really not different," Grapevine Sister City Program Director Naomi Saenz said. "No matter what part of the world you live in."

"I came here as one of the kids, one of the players, eight years ago," West Lothian Golf Coach Ross Callan said. "I think I love how everything is so positive over here, you know, the way everyone supports each other and backs each other. I think it's really eye-opening."

This week, the young Scottish golfers visited the Meow Wolf interactive art installation in Grapevine as part of their experience.

"This was quite different," 16-year-old Noah McPhillips said. "It was very fun to experience."

For the visiting students, a few things have stood out.

"Everything is just bigger over here compared to back home," Fraser said. "The roads are bigger, cars are bigger, houses, every building is bigger! You know?"

One of the week's highlights was meeting Grapevine's own Bryson DeChambeau, this year's U.S. Open champion.

In the 16 years that Grapevine and West Lothian have played in the Gallacher Cup Tournament, West Lothian has won 14 times.

"They keep letting us come back," Callan joked. "They must love our company!"