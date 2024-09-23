One person was injured when a plane crashed into a fence after a rough emergency landing in Cleburne on Friday, the FAA says.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA, a pilot and a passenger were on board a single-engine Kitfox Model IV when it touched down at about 7:20 p.m. on a private strip in a pasture near the 4100 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3136 in Johnson County.

After landing, the plane crashed through a fence, officials said.

According to a preliminary report from the FAA, the aircraft stalled and crashed into a fence. The early report said the pilot suffered a serious injury, and the passenger was uninjured.

FAA records show the address of the aircraft's owner is the same as the location where the incident occurred.

Further details about the emergency have not been confirmed. The National Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the FAA, is leading an investigation.