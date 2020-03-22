Arlington

Single Car Accident in Arlington Leaves One Dead

By Dominga Gutierrez

The Arlington Police Department responded to a major crash involving a single vehicle that left one dead on Sunday, March 22 at 11:22 a.m.

According to investigators it was believed a 4-door sedan was traveling westbound on Interstate Highway 20 to go northbound on State Highway 360 when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants were in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Officials say the roads were wet at the time.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been identified.

