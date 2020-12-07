Singing Hills Brings New Recreation Facility to Southern Dallas

The new Singing Hills Recreation Center will open to the public on Monday in southern Dallas.

The new facility will bring multigenerational programs to families in southern Dallas, the Dallas Park and Recreation Department said.

"The City of Dallas invested more than $12 million over the course of six years into the new complex, which has a senior center, gymnasium, commercial kitchen, multipurpose group and technology center," said Council Member Tennell Atkins said. "We held several community conversations in order to make sure residents' interests were taken into account."

According to the Dallas Park and Recreation Department, the public opening will have limited occupancy due to the spread of COVID-19.

Dallas Park and Recreation Board President Calvert Collins-Bratton, Park and Recreation Board Member Bo Slaughter, and Dallas Park and Recreation Director John D. Jenkins gave remarks at the ribbon-cutting.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax also offered celebratory remarks via a pre-recorded message.

"Singing Hills is among our park system's growing network of innovative facilities that address a community's ever-changing leisure needs," Collins-Bratton said. "Dallas Park and Recreation Board and Department along with our generous community partners are celebrating the continued growth, progress and improvements taking place here in this community. We are excited to offer residents of all ages in this community and other communities across the city a variety of leisure options at this beautiful location."

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department said the new facility, located near the Camp Wisdom blue line DART rail station, is an example of a transit-oriented design that serves the needs of the surrounding community.

"Dallas Park and Recreation is committed to making sure all residents and communities have access to quality parks, recreation facilities, and leisure programs that will improve the quality of their lives and of the Dallas community," said Jenkins.