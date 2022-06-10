Singer Kacey Musgraves Calls Out American Airlines Over Employee Behavior

Kacey Musgraves might be a native Texan but she’s definitely not feeling the love from hometown carrier American Airlines.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the 33-year-old country singer called out the airline on Twitter, citing what she described as “appalling and shockingly hostile behavior” by the male chief purser on a recent return flight from Spain. She said other passengers and female flight attendants also were left in disbelief.

She said the employee made her feel unsafe and “upset to the point of crying.” Musgraves didn’t detail what the employee did.

The airline responded to her on Twitter, asking for more details. Derek Walls, American Airlines corporate communications manager, said the airline has “reached out to Ms. Musgraves to learn more about her experience and address her concerns.”

