‘Simply unacceptable': LA officials condemn looters arrested during fires

Los Angeles County public officials issued a warning that those burglarizing and looting evacuated homes during the Southern California wildfires will be held accountable.

The Sheriff’s Department has made at least 20 arrests since the fires broke out Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told reporters Thursday.

“In the midst of the emergency, we have all seen individuals who are targeting vulnerable communities by burglarizing and looting homes," she said. "This is simply unacceptable.”

Barger said law enforcement is proactively patrolling impacted communities to prevent criminal activity.

“I promise you, you will be held accountable," she said. "Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis.”

Multiple wildfires continued to decimate Southern California on Thursday, with more than 180,000 people under evacuation orders and more than 420,000 without power.

Officials on Thursday did not specify where alleged looting occurred. NBC News reported a home in Arcadia was burglarized on Wednesday and two people were arrested for alleged looting in the Eaton Fire burn zone.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, while speaking with reporters Thursday, condemned looters and vowed to take action.

“I’m going to make this crystal clear to everybody out there,” he said. “Over last night and this morning, we are up to 20 individuals who chose to go into our areas and deprive these poor people, who have been through so much, of their property. Absolutely unacceptable.”

Luna said deputy deployment has been increased, and unauthorized individuals encountered in mandatory evacuation zones will be subject to arrest.

"I hope that is as clear as I can make it because our first choice isn't to do enforcement. It's not to make arrest. It's to help people," he said. "But if people choose to commit crimes, they're going to be held accountable.

“As you know, when we have an evacuation order, by law, if you remain in that area, you are guilty of a misdemeanor,” he said. “If you commit certain crimes, it could jump up to a felony. I'm going to be asking our employees to start enforcing that.”

