Silver Alert: Man, 79, Last Seen in the Colony

The Colony Police Department

A Silver Alert is ongoing for a missing man diagnosed with cognitive impairment who was last seen in The Colony on Wednesday.

According to The Colony Police Department, 79-year-old Herbert Alfred Gaffney, was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday at a Shell gas station located at 5301 State Highway 121.

Gaffney was driving a tan 2001 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate JFT 8796.

Officials believe Gaffney's disappearance poses a threat to his safety. The man is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Gaffney is white and stands 5-feet-11-inches tall. He weighs about 210 pounds, police said, and he has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information can contact The Colony Police Department at 972-625-1887.

