McKinney

McKinney 83-Year-Old Woman Found Safe After Silver Alert Issued

A missing 83-year-old McKinney woman was found safe Friday afternoon, hours after McKinney police issued a Silver Alert.

Daisy Norwood, 83, went missing after she was last seen Friday morning at 5:38 a.m. at the Tiger Mart at 7100 South R L Thornton Freeway in Dallas, police said.

According to police, Norwood asked a clerk at the convenience store for directions to McKinney, telling him she was lost.

Police said she has been driving for more than 24 hours and was trying to find her way back home.

What is a Texas Silver Alert?
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyDallasSilver Alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us