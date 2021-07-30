A missing 83-year-old McKinney woman was found safe Friday afternoon, hours after McKinney police issued a Silver Alert.

Daisy Norwood, 83, went missing after she was last seen Friday morning at 5:38 a.m. at the Tiger Mart at 7100 South R L Thornton Freeway in Dallas, police said.

According to police, Norwood asked a clerk at the convenience store for directions to McKinney, telling him she was lost.

Police said she has been driving for more than 24 hours and was trying to find her way back home.