Silver Alert Issued for Missing DeSoto Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old DeSoto man last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Jesus Martinez, 90, was last seen Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Marlborough Avenue in Oak Cliff, DeSoto police said.

Police said Martinez is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue hoodie.

Martinez was driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trax with Texas disabled license plate number 6NGXT, police said.

Police said Martinez could pose a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez was asked to call the DeSoto Police Department at 469-658-3000.