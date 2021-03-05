Silver Alert Issued for Missing 94-Year-Old Benbrook Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 94-year-old Benbrook man missing since Thursday morning who police say suffers from cognitive impairment and may be in danger.

Benbrook police said Charles William Hattaway was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Thursday on the 1300 block of Warden Street in a white, 2014 Dodge Caravan with Texas license plate DJY 7294.

Hattaway is white with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds and wears glasses. He has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, black shoes.

Law enforcement issued the Silver Alert because they believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Benbrook Police Department at 817-249-1610.