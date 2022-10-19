southlake

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 88-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Southlake

Southlake Police are searching for Ronald Moranville, an 88-year-old who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Moranville was last seen leaving Watermere at Southlake around 12:30 p.m. to go to a 7-11 by Southlake Boulevard and Peytonville. He is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, a US Navy baseball cap and a blue plaid shirt. He is driving a 2014 White Acura MDX with the Texas license plate CLK1603

Moranville is not answering his phone and officials are unable to ping his cellphone. Police believe his disappearance poses a danger to his own health and safety.

If you see Ronald Moranville, please call NETCOM dispatch at 817-743-4524.

Ronald Moranville 88, was reported missing Wednesday in Southlake.
Southlake DPS
