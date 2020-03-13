Silver Alert Issued for Missing 84-Year-Old Man Who Has Alzheimer’s

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 84-year-old man from Garland who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Willis Taylor is considered a critical missing person and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Police are searching for Taylor who is described as a 5-foot-8 black man, weighing 180 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown button-up collar shirt with grey slacks.

His last known location was a home in the 200 block of Southwood Drive in Garland at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

He is believed to be driving a gold 2009 Toyota Camry with license FVC-4154.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.