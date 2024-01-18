Silver Alert issued for Dallas missing man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old missing man out of Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Jose Garcia Alvarez.

On January 17, at about 12:30 pm, Alvarez was last seen in the 1200 block of Hartsdale Drive.

NBCDFW.com Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating 66-year-old Jose Garcia Alvarez.

Alvarez is described as a 66-year-old man, 5'5″,140lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black "El Salvador" baseball cap, RayBan sunglasses, a green Levi jacket, black tennis shoes, and a sling backpack. Alvarez may be confused and in need of assistance.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

