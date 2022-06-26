Silver Alert Issued for 84-Year-Old Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Harold Morgan by the Texas Silver Alert Network

The Dallas Veteran's Affairs Hospital is searching for Morgan, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Morgan is described as a white male, height 6'1", 151 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes and wearing hospital patient scrubs.

He was last seen at 6:15 a.m. Friday at Dallas Veteran's Affairs Hospital in the 4500 block of South Lancaster Road in Dallas.

Law enforcement officials believe Morgan's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Dallas Veteran's Affairs Police Department at 214-857-0411.

