Silver Alert Issued for 74-Year-Old Carrollton Woman

A Texas Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old woman who was last seen in Carrollton, Texas Monday morning.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, officers are searching for Olga McMurry, a 74-year-old woman who is 5'2" and weighs approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said McMurry was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, and carrying a black purse.

According to police, McMurry was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 2300 Block Vaquero Lane in Carrollton in a white 2014 Kia Soul with TX License Plate DNK5206.

She has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety, police said.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Carrollton Police Department at 972-466-3333 or 911.

