Silver Alert Issued for 71-Year-Old Missing Arlington Woman

A Texas Silver Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old woman who was last seen in Arlington on Tuesday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, Shirley Persley was last seen in the 3800 block of Wrentham Drive in Arlington at approximately 8 p.m.

Police said Persley is described as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Persley drives a silver 2006 Lexus GS 300 with the Texas license number CCR6366, police said.

Anyone with information about Persley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-5700.