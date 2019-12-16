Silver Alert for Missing 64-Year-Old North Richland Hills Man

A Silver Alert is in effect for a 64-year-old man who was last seen Sunday morning in North Richland Hills, police say.

John Thompson, 64, was last seen at about 10:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of Wyoming Trail, police said in a news release. Investigators say they were able to track his cellphone to a tower in Lubbock.

Officers described him as being about 6-feet tall with a slender build and grey hair. He was believed to be wearing a dark blue or tan coat with dress pants and a dress shirt. Police said he wears glasses and has an unshaven, scruffy white beard.

Thompson is driving a 2017 silver Toyota Corolla with Texas license plates MJL2538 or California plates 7XDE895, police said. The windshield has a crack on the passenger side from the top to bottom and a dent on the rear bumper.

Officers believed Thompson may be trying to drive to California.

Anyone with information that can help locate Thompson is asked to call 911 or North Richland Hills police at 817-281-1000.