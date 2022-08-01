Silver Alert Canceled: 74-Year-Old Carrollton Woman Found

A 74-year-old woman last seen in Carrollton has been found in Dallas after a Silver Alert was issued Monday, Carrollton police confirmed in a tweet.

In the Twitter post, officials said McMurry was located safe in Dallas and thanked the Dallas Police Department for assisting in the search. No other details were provided.

According to officials, Olga McMurry, who has Alzheimer’s, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2300 block of Vaquero Lane in Carrollton in a white Kia Soul.

