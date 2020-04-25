Silver Alert

Silver Alert: 80-Year-Old Man Last Seen Driving in Fort Worth

John Clark Keller was last seen driving Friday morning

John Clark Keller was seen at 10:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of Edwards Ranch Road driving a maroon 2014 Buick Enclave with Texas license plate JSV 4100.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man last seen Friday morning in Fort Worth.

Keller is a 6-foot-4 white man who weighs about 240 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen. He has be diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Law enforcement think Keller's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his location may call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

