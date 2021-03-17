Sign at Denton Restaurant Threatens to Charge $50 ‘If I Have to Explain Why Masks Are Mandatory'

Customers at Legends Diner in Denton are met with a new pink sign on the door when they visit the breakfast spot: "Our new surcharge," the sign says: "$50 if I have to explain why masks are mandatory" and "$75 if I have to hear why you disagree…"

Co-owners Wayne and Kat LaCombe are asking their customers and employees to continue to wear masks even though the mask mandate lifted in Texas on March 10.

"I just can't afford to get the virus. We'd have to shut our business down," said Wayne LaCombe, a 41-year resident of Denton. His wife, Kat, is a retired nurse. She is now the chef and co-owner of Legends, and she makes what her husband says is "the best patty melt in town."

