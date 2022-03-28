A Denton County veteran-owned restaurant is back open after shutting down when grant money promised by the Feds did not come through.

After serving his country for 12 years, U.S. Army veteran David Jordan is thrilled to be serving Denton once again.

“Getting to talk to some of my regular customers, it was like a dream come true,” said Jordan.

His restaurant Patriot Sandwich Company reopened Saturday after shuttering in a nightmare situation.

Jordan said he made sure to apply for the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Grant’ as soon as it was announced, struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was thrilled to find out he had been approved for $86,000.

The grant, however, was approved then denied, according to Jordan.

The SBA was no longer able to help countless entrepreneurs after other applicants sued, claiming reverse discrimination.

The administration instructed the SBA to open the program to all entrepreneurs but give initial funding preference to veterans, women and minorities.

“The agency was sued as a result,” said Herbert Austin, District Director for SBA’s Dallas-Fort Worth District Office.

An SBA spokesperson said the Department of Justice has not made a decision on whether to appeal the lawsuit.

The loss of funding left Jordan, already in the red, with no choice but to close his shop in November.

“Seven years ago, I was a homeless veteran, almost committed suicide and when I lost my shop, I saw myself going there again,” he said.

Herbert said traditional loans are always available to qualifying applicants.

The SBA’s secured $42 billion in its ‘loan guarantee program’ last fiscal year, according to Austin.

Veterans could be eligible to have some fees related to the program waved, up to a certain amount.

“All these guaranteed for loans that the bank will never make overwise,” said Austin.

The agency also points to its Veterans Business Outreach Centers for aspiring entrepreneurs, located at UT Arlington locally.

In Jordan’s case, this financial assistance was not necessary.

A woman, who wants to remain anonymous contacted Jordan after reading a story in the Dallas Morning News, he said.

She shelled out $46,000 for him to open his shop once again.

“I cried,” he said. “Just blew me away, the generosity of people. It restored my faith in humanity and it’s giving me the chance to give back to my community again.”

This grateful soldier urges support among small business owners.

“We have to look out for one another,” said Jordan. “Go out once a week and just support another local veteran-owned business.”