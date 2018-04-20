Storms Moving Through This Evening

By Rick Mitchell

810pm radar
The next round of widespread rain and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday.

It won't rain nonstop, but some heavy periods of rain are possible.

Rain chances increase at about 10 a.m., with a 90 percent chance of rain at noon. The storms taper off by about 3 p.m.

The severe threat is expected to be low, but a couple storms could be strong. An inch of rain is possible with some higher totals north towards the Red River.

Dry and cool weather will return on Sunday.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

