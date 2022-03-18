Frisco

Show Must Go on for Ukrainian Circus Performers Despite War at Home

By Vince Sims

NBC 5 News

Circus Vazquez is bringing fun to Frisco.

The circus is also a safe place for some Ukrainian performers.

"They asked me if I'm coming and I was like, yes, I'm coming,” circus dancer Anastasiia Blychshyk said. “It was a little hard to go, but I did it so I'm here."

Blychshyk left Ukraine recently for the tour but had to leave all of her family behind.

"It's so hard when you leave and when you understand that in the war is your family,” Blychshyk said.

Her prayers are with her family and all Ukrainians back home.

She does find a way to take a break from the worry. She and other Ukrainian performers say taking the stage bringing joy to others brings them comfort.

"When I'm on the stage, I don't think about what happened,” Blychshyk said. “I try to be happy and do an amazing job and give energy to everyone in the circus"

"If you're an artist, you should be happy for our audience,” circus dancer Marharyta Koniechnykh said. “You have no choice, no matter what you have to go to work and do it. It's your job."

The performers are thankful the Circus Vazques tour brings them safely to the United States and Frisco.

Still, they worry for those who can't escape.

"I feel terrible,” Koniechnykh said. “I worry all the time because I'm worried about my parents, my family my friends. Every day I wake up and check in are they alive or not. But for now, everybody is safe."

Safe here in the United States is where their family in Ukraine wants them to be.

"My parents all the time support me,” Koniechnykh said. “They're like if you have a chance to leave, you should leave. At least you're going to be safe."

This article tagged under:

FriscoUkraine-Russia WarCircus Vazquez
