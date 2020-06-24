Dallasnews.com

Should the Government Buy Up Middle Seats? American Airlines Pilots Think It Could Save Travel and Jobs

The proposal comes as there are increased questions about flying rules during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Kyle Arnold | The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

The U.S. government should consider buying out every middle seat from commercial airlines until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the union representing American Airlines pilots said Wednesday.

The Allied Pilots Association’s proposal would amount to billions in subsidies every month but the union sees it saving jobs while ensuring social distancing on planes.

The association, representing about 15,000 pilots, is hoping the idea works its way into a second economic stimulus package for the airline industry. Buying up the middle seats would cost between $1.9 billion to $3.8 billion a month at current flying levels.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 23

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Arlington 30 mins ago

Arlington Police Ask for Help to Identify IPhone Thief

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Dallasnews.comAMERICAN AIRLINES
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us