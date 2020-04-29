Shots Ring Out Along US 75 in Plano Overnight

Part of U.S. 75 in Plano was closed early Wednesday morning after police officers heard shots ring out on the highway.

A police spokesman said officers had pulled over a driver along the southbound U.S. 75 ramp to President George Bush Turnpike when they heard someone fire a gun nearby.

The officers then noticed a white sedan heading north on 75 at the time of the shooting and called for help in stopping it. Officers pulled the vehicle over soon after and found evidence of a recently fired gun inside the car, police said.

Four people who were in the sedan were detained. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made as of this writing.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 75 and the exit ramp to PGBT were briefly closed for the investigation.

No further details were made available.