Mesquite

Shots Fired Outside Poteet Basketball Game

NBC 5 News

Mesquite police are investigating after reports of shots fired outside of a basketball game that had just ended at Poteet High School Tuesday night, police said.

An officer was outside of the school near Poteet Drive and Galloway Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. when the officer heard the shots fired, police said. Parents and students were leaving the parking lot when the shots were fired. No injuries were reported.

Bullet casings were later found and police investigators are looking at surveillance video to search for a possible suspect, police said.

No other information was available.

