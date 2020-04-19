Shots Fired in DART Bus Hijacking; Chase Ends on PGBT

An armed man who boarded a DART bus fired shots out the windows Sunday afternoon at officers in pursuit, police say.

The pursuit has ended at President George Bush Tollway and Liberty Grove Road, where the suspect was down and being treated by paramedics, Rowlett Police Detective Cruz Hernandez said.

DART police got a report at 11 a.m. that a person boarded a bus on Buckingham Road in Richardson and fired shots, shattering several windows, Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Mark Ball said.

The suspect told the driver to take him to a location that has not currently been determined, Ball said. Passengers were on the bus at the time.

A DART police officer is thought to have been wounded in the leg, he said.

Garland police began to chase the bus down Lakeview Parkway and onto State Highway 66, Rowlett Police Detective Cruz Hernandez said.

As the bus encountered officers, the man would hang out the windows and shoot at them, Hernandez said.

The bus went into Rockwall, where spikes were deployed, but it was unclear if they were effective. The bus turned around and headed back toward Rowlett, with the man continuing to fire out the windows, he said.