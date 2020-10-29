Dallas

Shots Fired in Attempted Robbery at Dallas Convenience Store: Police

The suspect has not been located at this time, and no injuries have been reported, police said

By Hannah Jones

Dallas police are investigating an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call in the 5000 block Ross Avenue at approximately 1:10 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they were informed by the victim that an unknown suspect produced a handgun and demanded money.

While the suspect was attempting to rob the victim, another individual entered the convenience store and the suspect told him to leave, police said.

Police said that as the individual was running away, the suspect fired one round in their direction, but the bullet hit the front glass door of the convenience store.

According to police, the suspect fled in unknown direction.

The suspect has not been located at this time, and no injuries have been reported, police said.

