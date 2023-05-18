Shots Fired During ATF Investigation in East Fort Worth, Prompting Search

Gunshots were fired during a federal investigation at an East Fort Worth apartment complex Thursday afternoon, prompting a large law enforcement response, officials say.

It happened at about 4:35 Thursday afternoon at the Rocco Apartment Homes located on the 9000 block of Randol Mill Road, near Interstate 30 and the Fort Worth-Arlington line.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives said agents were conducting an investigation there when gunshots were fired.

"At approximately 4:35 this afternoon agents were conducting an investigation in Ft. Worth. The safety of our agents on scene was compromised and shots were fired," an ATF spokesperson said.

Two suspects were wounded and a third was on the run, a Fort Worth Police spokesperson told NBC 5. There were no immediate reports of any officers being hurt.

Video from the scene showed bullet holes and shattered glass in the driver's window of an SUV parked outside one of the buildings at the complex.

Arlington Police officers were among the law enforcement agencies called to help Fort Worth Police search the area for a suspect, a spokesperson told NBC 5. All of Arlington's officers were later cleared from the investigation.

Early details from the scene were limited.

Law enforcement presence in Fort Worth at Randol Mill Rd & I-30.



From ATF Dallas Field Division: “Agents were conducting an investigation in Fort Worth. The safety of our agents on scene was compromised and shots were fired.”



We’ve requested additional information. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/JQyQfS3pcS — Candace Sweat (@CandaceNBC5) May 19, 2023

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.