Murder Suspect Barricaded in Home After Shooting at Officers: Dallas Police

A person accused of murder is barricaded inside an east Oak Cliff home after he shot at officers who were trying to serve a warrant Wednesday morning, police say.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at about 6 a.m., members of a US Marshals Service task force, including Dallas police officers, were doing surveillance on a person who is wanted on a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The person arrived at a home in the 4500 block of Humphrey Drive at about 10:45 a.m. and officers began to converge on the residence, Garcia said.

At some point, the person was alerted and he ran out of the house and fired multiple times at officers, Garcia said. He then went back into the house and barricaded himself.

No officers were wounded.

"We are very fortunate we did not lose a police officer's life chasing an individual who is causing our community harm and a murder suspect," Garcia said.

He did not identify the suspect.

There was a heavy police presence in the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, and SWAT vehicles were at the location.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is available.