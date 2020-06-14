Short Stretch of Katy Trail to Close for 8 Weeks for Surface Change

A short stretch of the Katy Trail in Oak Lawn will close Monday as crews install a soft surface trail, city officials say.

The closure is expected to last eight weeks, according to Dallas Parks & Recreation.

The portion of the trail runs from Cambrick Street to N. Fitzhugh Avenue -- a stretch of about three-tenths of a mile -- officials said.

As a detour, Dallas Parks & Recreation asked trail users to use Knox Street to the north and Cambrick Street to the south to enter and exit the trail, while using Travis Street, which runs parallel to the Katy Trail, to continue their trip.

For more information, click here.