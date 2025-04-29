Police are investigating after a shootout in Seagoville Farms left one dead and another in custody, officials say.

Seagoville police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Fountain Drive and Canterbury Drive.

Police said when first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a man on the ground with gunshot wounds and another person administering first aid.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police did not provide additional information about the bystander and their connection to the victim.

According to police, the victim was walking down the sidewalk in the 2000 block of Canterbury Drive when a black sedan drove by. Police said the sedan then turned onto Fountain Drive before stopping in the middle of the street.

Police said the driver, later identified as Larry Robertson, 51, then exited the sedan with a rifle and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim shot back at Robertson before attempting to escape, but was shot down, police said.

Police said Robertson tried to flee the scene, but was apprehended by officers responding to the initial report of the shooting. He was taken into custody and is currently being held at Seagoville Holding Facility.

Authorities did not release a potential motive for the shooting or the connection between Robertson and the victim.