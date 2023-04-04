Fort Worth

Shootout at West Fort Worth Apartment Complex: Police

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

A domestic disturbance turned into a shootout at a West Fort Worth apartment complex, police confirmed to NBC 5.

Fort Worth police said several people exchanged shots across the complex including a maintenance man who was shot at and returned fire. Officers are now on the scene at the apartment complex on Calmont Avenue where a person has barricaded themself.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. Two people have been arrested so far and remain unidentified at this time. This story is developing.

