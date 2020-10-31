Rockwall

Shooting Suspect Kills Self; Rockwall Sergeant Injured: Police

NBC 5 News

A Rockwall police sergeant was injured when a shooting suspect shot himself Friday night, police say.

Officers responded about 11:13 p.m. to the 400 block of Tubbs Road, where a man in his 20s had been shot.

Police said a Rockwall officer and sergeant found a person matching the description of the suspected shooter walking about a block over on Bass Road , and attempted to detain the person.

A struggle ensued, and police said the suspect turned a gun on himself and fired. The round hit the suspect and also struck the sergeant in the chest, police said.

The sergeant was wearing a ballistic vest and had minor injuries. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police did not have an update on the condition of the initial shooting victim.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

