Shooting Survivor Delivers Message to 1-Year-Old’s Killer

A 20-year-old college student, injured in a shooting that claimed the life of his one-year-old nephew, is speaking out as the search for those responsible continues.

Little Rory Norman’s death was one of the first murders of the year, shocking and angering top city officials.

“That was a very tragic night for us,” said Jaylon Miller.

It was January 5.

Miller was shaken awake by five bullets piercing his body.

“I just remember screaming to my parents telling them I’ve been shot and just to help me in the pain I was,” he said. “It felt like I was burning on the left side.

His family was under attack as a shooter or shooters went window to window opening fire on anyone inside.

By the time the shots stopped, Miller’s one-year-old nephew was dead.

Miller’s father is a military veteran and ran to his side.

“He told me to get down, be still, don’t do too much. Breathe,” said Miller. “And my mom was praying for me.”

Miller spent less than two weeks in the hospital.

The 20-year-old is back in school at UNT Dallas where he is a junior studying IT.

The pain of losing his nephew is still raw.

“He was like my own son,” said Miller of Rory. “I used to joke when I would meet a girl. I’d be like: Yeah, I have a kid. He was the joy of my life. He looks like me. We always went to the park together and I just really, really loved him.”

In the course of the investigation Dallas police released surveillance video of a dark-colored Dodge car seen in the area of the shooting.

Police asked for help from the public to identify the driver who may have information on the shooting.

Miller insists his family did nothing to be targeted.

“I cannot just for the life of me think that we would be targeted in a way like that and I really hope that person is found just for justice,” he said. “My mother, my father, my sisters, my brother [this] had nothing to do with us so whatever happened that would be the million-dollar question: Why? What were your intentions? Why were you angry?”

Miller has found it in his heart to forgive whoever opened fire on his family, claiming the life of his nephew.

“I don’t feel any kind of resentment, any anger, any hurt toward them [shooter]. I just really genuinely hope they get their life together."

Jaylon is expressing gratitude for his college family.

“I love UNT Dallas. I really do. I love the education it’s given me, the friends I’ve made,” he said.

UNT Dallas announced on Monday that about two dozen students have volunteered to fix Jaylon’s bullet-riddled home.

The group will begin repainting the inside of the house along Valentine Street in the Bonton Neighborhood of Southern Dallas on Tuesday morning.

They will then move to replace windows and the carpet, according to the university.

Anyone interested in helping the family through UNT Dallas can contact: UNTD-Advancement@untdallas.edu or the family’s GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/college-student-jaylon-miller-and-family