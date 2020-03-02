Shooting Sends Kaufman Co. School Into Lockdown; 2 Students in Custody: Sheriff

Two students are in custody after a reported shooting sent a North Texas school into lockdown Monday.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said a student was found with a gun that had been used in an alleged shooting earlier Monday at North Forney High School.

No students or staff members were threatened and no injuries have been reported, the sheriff's office said.

The school remained on a precautionary lockdown shortly before 1 p.m., the office said.

NBC 5 News

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.