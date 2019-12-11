Dallas

Juvenile Hurt, 4 in Custody After Shooting Near 2 Dallas Schools

A juvenile is injured and four people in custody after a shooting sent two Dallas ISD schools into lockdown Wednesday morning, police say

Police were investigating the crime scene at an apartment complex adjacent to WH Adamson High School in Dallas.

According to police, a juvenile was shot shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East 9th Street. The juvenile was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital.

Texas Sky Ranger video showed police investigating a crime scene at an apartment complex adjacent to WH Adamson High School in Dallas.

WH Adamson High School and Hector P. Garcia Middle School were both on lockdown, a Dallas police official confirmed.

A police official said four people were detained in connection with the shooting.

No further details were made available.

