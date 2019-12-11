Juvenile Hurt, 4 in Custody After Shooting Near 2 Dallas Schools

Police were investigating the crime scene at an apartment complex adjacent to WH Adamson High School in Dallas.
According to police, a juvenile was shot shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East 9th Street. The juvenile was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Texas Sky Ranger video showed police investigating a crime scene at an apartment complex adjacent to WH Adamson High School in Dallas.
WH Adamson High School and Hector P. Garcia Middle School were both on lockdown, a Dallas police official confirmed.
A police official said four people were detained in connection with the shooting.
No further details were made available.
