Juvenile Hurt, 4 in Custody After Shooting Near 2 Dallas Schools

According to police, a juvenile was shot shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East 9th Street. The juvenile was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital.

Texas Sky Ranger video showed police investigating a crime scene at an apartment complex adjacent to WH Adamson High School in Dallas.

WH Adamson High School and Hector P. Garcia Middle School were both on lockdown, a Dallas police official confirmed.

A police official said four people were detained in connection with the shooting.

No further details were made available.

